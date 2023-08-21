ADVERTISEMENT

How to change your Android smartphone settings to limit ads

August 21, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Android’s new ad privacy settings allow you to control the kind of information the system uses in order to show you ads

The Hindu Bureau

The settings are part of Google’s Privacy Sandbox [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Android recently rolled out more privacy options for users to better control their ad settings and the information used by the system in order to show them advertisements.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox, accessed via the ad settings on a smartphone, allows users to customise ad topics, app-suggested ads, and ad measurement - or turn them off completely.

These settings are in place to collect information about the user and their likes based on their app usage. There is also an option to block certain ad topics.

Screenshot of the Ad Privacy Settings on an Android smartphone | Photo Credit: Google Pixel 6

The beta version of the Privacy Sandbox was launched in February this year. The rollout has not been fully completed but more users are getting nudges from their Android system to explore their ad privacy settings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
How to erase your digital breadcrumb trail so apps don’t threaten your privacy

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“To personalize your ad experience, Android notes your topics of interests based on the apps you use on your device. Once Android assigns you a topic, other apps may ask Android to share your topics to deliver a more personalized ad experience. You can also remove topics you don’t want to share with apps,” said Google’s Android Help page.

How to manage your Ad Privacy settings
Open your Android phone’s Settings
Search for ‘Ads’ under the ‘Privacy’ section
Navigate to ‘Ad Privacy’
Select how much information the ‘Ad topics,’ ‘App-suggested ads,’ and ‘Ad measurement’ sections should be able to access
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US