How Amazon, Flipkart, and electronics makers are whetting buyers’ palate for the festive season? 

Bulk and corporate buyers will be the biggest contributors in this festive season as the concept of gifting will begin as Diwali arrives

Haider Ali Khan
September 26, 2022 16:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York | Photo Credit: Reuters

E-commerce portals have set their sights on the festive season. Amazon and Flipkart are giving discount and cashback offers on a range of products from household items to bulky electronics.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Amazon’s Great India Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales coincide with Samsung and Xiaomi’s in the gadget segment. Samsung has is promoting ‘No Mo FOMO’ sale with deals in various electronic products, including smartphones. Xiaomi is marketing ‘Tech ka Shubh Muhurat’.  Apple is also joining these firms with its own promotional starting on Monday. Google is partnering with Flipkart to offer discount on the Pixel phones as it is about to launch the next generation of Pixel devices including watch and earbuds on October 6. 

5G’s appeal 

According to research firm Techarc, users are buying multiple devices, primarily smartphones. Smart TV, TWS earbuds and smartwatch are bought as result of lifestyle choices. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With imminent 5G roll-outs in the near future, 5G premium smartphones and 5G value-for-money smartphones will be on top of the consumer purchase consideration list,” says Prabhu Ram, Head - Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR). 

In the premium segment in Android, Samsung is going to be the key driver, said Navkendar Singh, Technology Industry Analyst at IDC. He pointed out that Xiaomi will emerge as the leading player followed by Realme, Vivo, Samsung and Oppo. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“There won’t be any significant change in the overall sales volume this year compared to last year because the ASP (average selling price) has gone up,” Singh added.  The sales of IoT devices like earbuds, wearbles will be on the higher side as they have a short shelf life of around 6 to 8 months, points he told. 

According to CMR, a healthy potential sales for value-for-money smartphone (₹ 7,000- ₹ 24,999) and premium smartphone (> ₹ 25,000) segments is expected, especially 5G smartphones. On the other hand, entry-level affordable smartphones will continue to face the brunt with limited festive sales, as consumers in this segment are affected by changing economic conditions. 

iPhones remain an aspirational purchase this festive season. With the launch of iPhone 14 series, the focus has shifted to iPhone 13 as the two phones do not have any noticeable difference. 

“Apple will obviously remain a favourite pick among the premium buyers if not opting for an Android phone,” Singh said. 

Macroeconomic background 

The bulk and corporate buyers will be the biggest contributors in this festive season as the concept of gifting will begin as Diwali arrives. On the contrary, existing feature phones users in the low income group will find it hard to upgrade and move into smartphone ecosystem as ASPs have gone up even as their incomes stagnate or drop. 

Also Read
Can this photo-sharing app be an alternative to Instagram?

As we speak with the industry analysts, they affirmed that the situation is not good for the entry segment buyers due to economic headwinds whereas the premium segment has the leverage to choose. The e-commerce giants are still optimistic about the 2022 sales to go up despite challenges. Amazon Business has reported double growth in corporate or bulk orders. 

E-commerce portals have the advantage over the individual players because they offer a rather wide set of items to redeem the cashbacks and promotional coupons/codes on other items as well. The BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) and POD (pay-on-delivery) kind of schemes are a kind of game changers in Tier 2 and 3 areas

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
internet
electronic commerce
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app