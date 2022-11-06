Hopefully, less than a month: Musk on when Twitter Blue will roll out in India

Elon Musk had announced that verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates an account will be charged USD 8 per month

Twitter's chargeable blue tick verification service is expected to roll out in India in "less than a month", the microblogging platform's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk has said.

Earlier this month, Mr. Musk had announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates an account would be charged $8 per month. Twitter's strategy to introduce a monthly charge for the verified badge has polarised users globally.

Mr. Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc, completed his $44-billion takeover of Twitter in October-end, placing the world's richest man at the helm of one of the most influential social media apps in the world.

He also fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

Twitter then proceeded to fire majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe, ordered by Mr. Musk who is looking to make the blockbuster acquisition work.

There is no official word on India pricing just yet. A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified because it is notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.

"Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Mr. Musk had tweeted on November 1, and added that the price was adjusted by the country, proportionate to the purchasing power parity.

"You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam; ability to post long video and audio; half as many ads," he added.

Mr. Musk had said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick would also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians, he had pointed out.