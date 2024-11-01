Honor Magic 7 Series with AI features running on Snapdragon 8 Elite launched

Honor has launched the Magic 7 series in China featuring Honor Magic 7 and the Honor Magic 7 Pro smartphones.

The Honor Magic 7 series runs on the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with gen AI features and Android 15 out of the box.

While technical specifications for the smartphone series are available on Honor’s Chinese website, the new models did not yet feature prominently on Honor websites in other regions.

The Pro model comes with a 6.8-inch screen, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, 453ppi pixel density, and 5,000 nits of HDR peak brightness, along with a 5,850 mAh battery, according to the official website.

A major draw in both phones will be the AI-powered camera and editing features.

Meanwhile, the Magic 7 model comes with largely the same specifications, but packs a 6.78-inch screen and a battery capacity of 5,650 mAh.

The phones run on the MagicOS 9.0 OS, which is based on Android 15.

