Hong Kong unveils responsible AI framework for financial sector

Hong Kong on Monday (October 28, 2024) announced its first regulatory framework for ethical and responsible use of AI in the financial sector during the FinTech Week. The guidelines underscore ethical practices in AI applications, especially in trading, investment, and cryptocurrency. The policy, introduced by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD), requires AI systems to prioritize consumer protection, fairness, and data privacy, all while allowing innovation to flourish.

The new AI guidelines advocate for high standards in transparency, accountability, and human oversight in financial institutions deploying AI tools. This framework builds on previous recommendations for ethical AI practices and introduces a “sandbox” to test generative AI in a controlled environment, addressing risks and helping financial institutions ensure compliance with data privacy regulations.

“As the AI technology is constantly evolving, we closely follow monitor market developments, draw on the Mainland and overseas experience, and fully leverage the unique advantages of Hong Kong in bringing together the Mainland and international data as well as the free flow of information, in promoting the use of AI in the financial sector for accelerating the development of new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions,” Finance Secretary, Paul Chan, said in a statement.

Hong Kong’s responsible AI framework comes amid increasing international competition and tensions affecting access to AI technology. The move aligns with the global trend of more governments enacting policies to govern AI’s impact on critical sectors, including finance and healthcare.