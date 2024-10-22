ADVERTISEMENT

Honeywell partners with Google to integrate data with generative AI

Published - October 22, 2024 10:20 am IST

Honeywell has signed a deal with Google to connect artificial intelligence technology with its industrial data

Reuters

The AI-powered tools will help automate tasks for engineers, warehouse workers, and technicians, among other uses [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Honeywell has signed a deal with Google to connect artificial intelligence technology with its industrial data, both companies said on Monday, with a view to offer streamlined autonomous operations for its customers.

The partnership will bring together Alphabet-owned Google's Gemini - its most advanced AI technology - and Honeywell's industrial data collected through its Forge platform to automate tasks and reduce project times, in an industry that continues to grapple with a labor shortage.

The AI-powered tools will help automate tasks for engineers, warehouse workers, and technicians, among other uses, with the first AI-enabled solutions reaching Honeywell's customers in 2025.

Google announces AI-led collaborations India, focus on health, sustainability and agriculture 

"The path to autonomy requires assets working harder, people working smarter and processes working more efficiently," Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell, said in a statement.

With the new AI-powered agent built on Google's Vertex AI platform, automated tasks will lead to reduced project design cycles, Honeywell said, adding that users will be able to process various data types such as images, videos, text and sensor readings.

Honeywell, attempting to leverage the latest boom in AI technology, said it is aiming to reduce maintenance costs, increase operational productivity and "upskill employees" through the partnership for its customers.

