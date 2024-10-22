GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Honeywell partners with Google to integrate data with generative AI

Honeywell has signed a deal with Google to connect artificial intelligence technology with its industrial data

Published - October 22, 2024 10:20 am IST

Reuters
The AI-powered tools will help automate tasks for engineers, warehouse workers, and technicians, among other uses [File]

The AI-powered tools will help automate tasks for engineers, warehouse workers, and technicians, among other uses [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Honeywell has signed a deal with Google to connect artificial intelligence technology with its industrial data, both companies said on Monday, with a view to offer streamlined autonomous operations for its customers.

The partnership will bring together Alphabet-owned Google's Gemini - its most advanced AI technology - and Honeywell's industrial data collected through its Forge platform to automate tasks and reduce project times, in an industry that continues to grapple with a labor shortage.

The AI-powered tools will help automate tasks for engineers, warehouse workers, and technicians, among other uses, with the first AI-enabled solutions reaching Honeywell's customers in 2025.

Google announces AI-led collaborations India, focus on health, sustainability and agriculture 

"The path to autonomy requires assets working harder, people working smarter and processes working more efficiently," Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell, said in a statement.

With the new AI-powered agent built on Google's Vertex AI platform, automated tasks will lead to reduced project design cycles, Honeywell said, adding that users will be able to process various data types such as images, videos, text and sensor readings.

Honeywell, attempting to leverage the latest boom in AI technology, said it is aiming to reduce maintenance costs, increase operational productivity and "upskill employees" through the partnership for its customers.

Published - October 22, 2024 10:20 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.