App review | Can Hive call itself a Twitter rival?

December 06, 2022 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Hive has joined the ranks of social media platforms welcoming a stream of ex-Twitter users. While Twitter claimed the bird mascot, Hive went after bees. Here’s our take on the buzzing new platform which crossed one million users last month.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Concept

Launched in 2019, Hive’s creator is CEO Raluca Pop, who is working with colleagues. Off the bat, Hive feels like the union of Twitter and Instagram, combining the best features of both social media platforms on a more basic scale. It preserves Twitter’s clean format and topic exploration system while also capitalising on Instagram’s immersive photo-based feed and its support for much longer captions.

User experience

The problems began as soon as we tried to sign up in mid-November. Email verifications were down, as Hive also confirmed on Twitter, so signing up with a phone number was the only way to proceed. The user interface is basic and does not provide any guidance to new members.

Once part of the community, users will immediately notice how slowly the feed loads, taking well over 10 or so seconds to display a few posts. The app also crashed several times. The timelines, though chronological, are not well optimised to make the feed dynamic.

Several users have also called out the lack of accessibility. While Hive lets you add customised pronouns, colours, and even your Zodiac sign to your profile, something as basic as alt text - used by everyone from users with slow Internet speeds to users who are blind in order to have text descriptions of images - had not yet been added to the platform. This is not an inclusionary design choice.

Hive also uses a very thin and rounded san serif font in black and grey colours that, while attractive to look at from a distance, is a strain to read at length. Choosing function over form would have been a better call.

The social media app supports text, photos, videos, polls, and GIFs.

Security

Hive’s small team and the number of features still under development have raised valid questions about the social media platform’s security measures. Hive has made its security white paper available online and states it is SOC2 certified. We contacted Hive to ask if there were dedicated teams for content moderation, security, and user safety, but did not get a response. Hive has also self-reported security vulnerabilities and was unusable for several days due to the same.

A quick search on Hive shows you that usernames are not unique as they are in the case of Twitter. We were especially concerned to see a number of Hive accounts going by generic handles such as @food. This means the risk of user impersonation on Hive is far higher than it is on Twitter at the moment.

Hive also has an NSFW switch to mark content that may not be child-friendly. However, this choice is left up to the original posters. Inevitably, opening the Hive app exposes the viewer to more than just a few explicit photos, because these users co-opt tags for topics like ‘Food’ and even ‘Astrology’ in order to promote adult businesses. Considering that Hive offers paid plans for companies and working professionals, the founding team would do well to address this issue.

Features

New members were excited by Hive’s concept of profiles playing music, as it evoked fond memories of older but beloved social media sites such as the largely defunct Myspace and the eclectic Tumblr. But this feature was not available during our review period.

Hive’s “Ask” feature, which lets you send private messages (generally questions) to accounts so that they can publicly respond, pays tribute to Tumblr and is definitely a step up from Twitter’s spam-filled notification system. A dedicated “ask” feature reduces the chance of missing important queries from say, media professionals or business customers.

Yet, where Hive flounders is its search system. Twitter tags or keywords help users find real-time posts, photos, or videos about certain events or news subjects - a boon for journalists like me. Meanwhile, Hive searches lead you to individual user accounts, even if they are 12 people using the handle ‘@food.’ Navigating the search results, even to find known followers or influencers, is tedious.

Posts like photos appear in a grid format similar to Instagram.

Verdict

Hive attempts a bold fusion of Twitter and Instagram in order to kill two birds (or bees?) with one app, while enticing new users with entertaining features borrowed from Tumblr and Myspace.

Familiar controls, clean user interfaces, flexible image sizes, musical profiles (coming soon), and expanded character counts will be welcomed by Hive’s users but they will also have to battle against slow timelines, poor security, app glitches, ineffective search capabilities, and a large number of bot-like accounts.

To justify its costly paid plans and challenge Twitter, Hive will have to fix its technical problems and security gaps at warp speed.