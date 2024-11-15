Hero owned Qubo launches two heavy duty smart air purifiers for large living spaces in India

The Hero Group owned smart devices maker Qubo on Friday (November 15, 2024) launched two new models of smart air purifiers; the Q600 and Q1000, for larger living spaces (up to 1000 sq. ft). These air purifiers can be monitored and controlled via Qubo app, and through voice controls like Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Qubo smart air purifiers come with BLDC motors. The filters claim to last around 15,000 hours (app. 625 days) of these heavy duty machines.

Qubo’s proprietary AI technology, QSensAI, automatically turns on/off and adjusts fan speed and filtration intensity to optimise performance and energy efficiency.

Additionally, a unique feature allows users to compare indoor and outdoor AQI levels, sourced directly from the Central Pollution Control Board, providing valuable insights into the purifier’s effectiveness.

The Qubo smart air purifiers Q600 and Q1000 are also equipped with a 4-layer filtration system that claims to 99.99% of harmful pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, pollen, pet dander, and more. The True HEPA H13 filter traps particles as small as PM0.1, it says.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Q600 and Q1000, which offer even more powerful performance & advanced features while solving a problem that others in the category had overlooked. Customers can now just get one of these instead of deploying multiple air purifiers in the same big room. Bad, unhealthy air is an unfortunate reality across most of our cities today. These new launches showcase Qubo’s continued commitment towards making modern homes safer & smarter, in every aspect,” said Nikhil Rajpal, Founder & CEO, Qubo.

The Qubo smart air purifiers Q600 & Q1000 sell on company’s website and Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Zepto. The Q600 smart air purifier retails at ₹24,990, while the Q1000 for ₹29,990.

