Here is how your news reading experience will change on X

October 05, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated October 07, 2023 12:19 pm IST

Some users have reported that X (formerly Twitter) is removing headlines from news story links to only show the cover image and a small hyperlink label that names the source of the story.

The change largely seems to be affecting iOS and X desktop users, The Verge reported this week, but should soon impact Android users as well.

X owner Elon Musk said on August 22 that the change was coming from him directly and claimed it was for aesthetic reasons.

Several accounts on X made use of the new feature by adding their own false or satirical headlines to news stories that were displayed only with an image.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Since buying Twitter in late 2022, Musk has pushed users to post content directly on the platform rather than sharing third-party content through links. He also encouraged users to engage in citizen journalism and post news content by themselves in order to take over what he calls “legacy media.”

“Citizen journalism is the path to [a] better future! I strongly encourage people around the world to post news about events as they’re happening, in both text & video,” Musk posted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the year, journalists said that X temporarily slowed down access to platforms such as The New York Times, which Musk has criticised on a number of occasions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.