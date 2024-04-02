GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here is how your Discord experience could change this week

Discord is planning to introduce gaming company ads this week on its messaging platform, reported Wall Street Journal

April 02, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A screenshot of Discord’s landing page [File]

A screenshot of Discord’s landing page [File] | Photo Credit: Discord

Messaging platform Discord plans to introduce ads from gaming companies on its app this week to increase its revenue, marking a shift from the company’s previous stance against advertisements, reported The Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

Users will be able to turn off the advertisements through their app settings, reported the outlet. The ads will be shown on the free platform and are aimed at gamers, who make up a large part of Discord’s user base.

Discord updates safety features with special focus on teens

The advertisements will take on a game-ified nature as they are presented as sponsored quests, according to the company.

“Quests will show up tastefully in Discord where you can opt-in to stream your game to friends and win rewards for playing. Some players will be made aware that a Quest is available, while others will discover it as their friends accept and embark on the Quest. Developers and publishers who sponsor Quests will work with our team to build an experience that showcases their game and offers a reward tailored for their game,” said Peter Sellis, Discord’s SVP of product, in a blog post in early March.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Discord will also focus on adding more ad sales executives to its company, according to WSJ’s report.

An increasing number of social media platforms are monetising once free features, or adding digital advertising to free versions of products and services as customers look to cut down on expenses during a cost-of-living crisis.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / advertising

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.