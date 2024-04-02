Here is how your Discord experience could change this week

April 02, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Messaging platform Discord plans to introduce ads from gaming companies on its app this week to increase its revenue, marking a shift from the company’s previous stance against advertisements, reported The Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

Users will be able to turn off the advertisements through their app settings, reported the outlet. The ads will be shown on the free platform and are aimed at gamers, who make up a large part of Discord’s user base.

The advertisements will take on a game-ified nature as they are presented as sponsored quests, according to the company.

“Quests will show up tastefully in Discord where you can opt-in to stream your game to friends and win rewards for playing. Some players will be made aware that a Quest is available, while others will discover it as their friends accept and embark on the Quest. Developers and publishers who sponsor Quests will work with our team to build an experience that showcases their game and offers a reward tailored for their game,” said Peter Sellis, Discord’s SVP of product, in a blog post in early March.

Discord will also focus on adding more ad sales executives to its company, according to WSJ’s report.

An increasing number of social media platforms are monetising once free features, or adding digital advertising to free versions of products and services as customers look to cut down on expenses during a cost-of-living crisis.