February 21, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

A number of Amazon Prime Video watchers around the world are noticing that the immersive experience they enjoyed thanks to Dolby Vision and Atmos has been moved to a more expensive ad-free tier.

Amazon confirmed this was happening, with a spokesperson telling tech outlet The Verge last week that Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities would apply to select titles accessed via the ad-free subscription.

Certain smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony are also showing Amazon Prime Video content at lower quality options, reported the outlet 4KFilme.

Dolby Vision enables cleaner colours and more vibrant on-screen visuals, while Dolby Atmos helps deliver a cinematic surround sound effect right at home.

While it is not yet confirmed if the changes apply uniformly to watchers based in India, the streaming service does show ads to viewers who opt for the cheaper one of its two Indian plans.

Prime Video watchers in India can choose to subscribe to the Prime plan at ₹1,499 per year, which has no ads and supports 4K UHD (2160p), or they can opt for Prime Lite at ₹799 a year with ads in HD (720p).

While Amazon provides a breakdown showing the benefits available to Prime and Prime Lite subscribers, Dolby Vision and Atmos are not mentioned at all in the comparison.

The Hindu reached out to Amazon for further clarification about the change and how it would affect users in India, but did not receive a response.