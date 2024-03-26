ADVERTISEMENT

This is how Meta is limiting political content shown on Instagram

March 26, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Instagram’s new setting that limits political content from people you don’t follow is turned on by default, as Meta steers away from hard news and politics

The Hindu Bureau

Users can manually opt for a setting that says ‘Don’t limit political content from people you don’t follow’ [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram, by default, is limiting political content shown to users from sources they do not follow, as Meta continues to steer away from hard news and politics.

In a new update that has started rolling out, users’ content preferences are set so that they may see less political or social topics in their suggested feed, according to screenshots shared by tech outlet The Verge.

ALSO READ
Instagram CEO Mosseri says Threads does not intend to replace Twitter 

The change is still rolling out and has not reached all users yet.

“Political content is likely to mention governments, elections, or social topics that affect a group of people and/or society at large,” said the explanatory note for the setting.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Users can manually opt for a setting that says ‘Don’t limit political content from people you don’t follow.’

Meta officials such as Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri have previously confirmed that the social media platform will be pivoting away from politics and hard news, claiming this is a reflection of user choices.

Meta has come under increasing pressure in countries such as Canada and Australia in recent years to pay news publishers and media outlets for the journalistic content that gets shared on their social media platforms and apps.

