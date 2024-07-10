ADVERTISEMENT

Healthcare professionals see potential in AI, but want more transparency, finds study 

Published - July 10, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Healthcare professionals including researchers and clinicians are willing to use AI in their daily work, but want greater transparency in how and where AI tools are used  

The Hindu Bureau

Healthcare professionals including researchers and clinicians see AI having the greatest potential in accelerating knowledge discovery. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Healthcare professionals including researchers and clinicians see AI having the greatest potential in accelerating knowledge discovery, increasing research output, and saving costs.

However, to maximise the use of AI, both groups have specific concerns that need to be addressed. Both the groups want assurances of quality content, trust and transperancy before integrating AI tools into their daily work, a survey conducted by Elsevier found.

94% of researchers and 96% of clinicians said AI will help accelerate knowledge discovery. Further, 92% of researchers and 96% of clinicians think AI will help rapidly increase the volume of scholarly and medical research and help in reducing costs for institutions and businesses.

Additionally, 87% think it will help increase work quality overall and 85% of both groups believe AI will free up time to focus on higher-value projects.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Both groups of respondents, however, expressed concerns around the use AI to spread misinformation. 95% of researchers, and 93% of clinicians believe AI will be used for misinformation.

In India healthcare professionals also expressed concerns on overreliance on AI, with : 82% of doctors in India expressing concern that physicians will become overly reliant on AI for clinical decisions. Additionally, 79% of respondents are concerned that AI will cause societal disruptions, such as unemployment.

Transparency is key

Though healthcare professionals see merits in the use of AI in the field, 81% of researchers and clinicians expect to be told whether the tools they are using depend on generative AI. Adoption of AI tools will also depend on the quality of data used to train the models with 71% of professionals saying they expect AI-dependent tools to be based on high-quality trusted sources only.

78% of researchers and 80% of clinicians further said that they expect to be informed if the peer-review recommendations they received about manuscripts utilise AI.

The study from Elsevier is based on a survey of f 3,000 researchers and clinicians s across 123 countries.

