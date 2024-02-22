GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HCLTech, Intel Foundry expand collaboration for global semiconductor innovation

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) is expanding collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs, and cloud services providers

February 22, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) is expanding a longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry.

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) is expanding a longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) is expanding a longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), and cloud services providers to enhance foundry services, according to a release on Thursday.

The partnership brings together HCLTech's design expertise with Intel Foundry's advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish a resilient and diversified supply chain, marking a new era of innovation and excellence.

The collaboration aims to meet increasing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients, by providing them with a robust and inclusive ecosystem for semiconductor sourcing, it further said.

"Intel Foundry's advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthen our delivery of innovative, accessible, and diverse solutions to our mutual clients," Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This will also give them greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing, Guntur added.

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over three decades. This collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers, and storage engineering.

"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with HCLTech to foster a strong and open ecosystem that is approachable and beneficial for all clients needing advanced silicon solutions," said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM, Product and Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry.

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / India / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.