HCLTech announces AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore in partnership with government

IT consulting company HCLTech has announced an AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore that will be developed in partnership with the Singapore government

Published - November 04, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
HCLTech will be partnering with the Singapore Economic Development Board for its new lab [File]

HCLTech will be partnering with the Singapore Economic Development Board for its new lab [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian IT consulting company HCLTech has announced an AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore that will be developed in partnership with the Singaporean government, slated to open next year.

HCLTech will be partnering with the Singapore Economic Development Board in order to move forward with the company’s fifth lab globally. The other labs are located in the U.S., UK, Germany, and India.

The Singapore-based lab will assist businesses in the country with their AI initiatives, and will also partner with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic to develop talent.

The announcement was made by HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, along with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of Singapore, and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), while representatives from Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic were in attendance.

“Our Labs are a conducive starting point for enterprises that want to embark on a collaborative journey to develop blueprints for AI and GenAI-led efficiencies, new business capabilities, skilling roadmaps and overall organisational competitive advantage with a pragmatic approach. We are very excited to add Singapore to our network, which will go a long way in further strengthening Singapore’s position as a regional hub for AI innovation,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.

