HCL Tech hit with ransomware attack, company says no impact observed: Report

December 21, 2023

IT services provider HCL Technologies was hit by a ransomware incident within a restricted cloud environment associated in one of its projects. The attack, however, did not leave any “observable” impact on the overall HCL Tech network, the company claimed.

The company further shared that it has initiated an extensive investigation into the incident and is collaborating closely with relevant stakeholders to ascertain the cause of the attack and implement required changes.

HCL Tech further reiterated that safeguarding sensitive information remains a paramount concern for the company.

Indian organisations have increasingly been targeted with ransomware, a type of cyberattack where threat actors encrypt or leak sensitive data and ask for ransom payments.

Ransomware attacks are often launched through phishing emails, malicious attachments, and compromised websites. These malicious files find their way on the targeted system, making their way to the network. Then they encrypt files and display instructions on how to pay the ransom. However, payment of the ransom does not necessarily ensure that the encrypted data will be restored.

A study of 3,000 cybersecurity/IT leaders conducted between January and March 2023 found that 73% of organisations in India were a victim of a ransomware attack, up from 57% the previous year.

Earlier this week, a ransomware gang targeted Insomniac, the developer behind the upcoming Wolverine game. The breach in data led to the release of 1.67 terabytes of data, including level designs, character materials and undisclosed details about Insomniac and Sony games.

