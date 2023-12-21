GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HCL Tech hit with ransomware attack, company says no impact observed: Report

HCL Tech faced a ransomware incident within a restricted cloud environment associated with one of its projects. The company said there has been no impact observed due to the incident

December 21, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
IT services provider HCL Technologies was hit by a ransomware incident within a restricted cloud environment.

IT services provider HCL Technologies was hit by a ransomware incident within a restricted cloud environment. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

IT services provider HCL Technologies was hit by a ransomware incident within a restricted cloud environment associated in one of its projects. The attack, however, did not leave any “observable” impact on the overall HCL Tech network, the company claimed.

The company further shared that it has initiated an extensive investigation into the incident and is collaborating closely with relevant stakeholders to ascertain the cause of the attack and implement required changes.

HCL Tech further reiterated that safeguarding sensitive information remains a paramount concern for the company.

ALSO READ
How AI shaped the cybersecurity landscape in 2023

Indian organisations have increasingly been targeted with ransomware, a type of cyberattack where threat actors encrypt or leak sensitive data and ask for ransom payments.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Ransomware attacks are often launched through phishing emails, malicious attachments, and compromised websites. These malicious files find their way on the targeted system, making their way to the network. Then they encrypt files and display instructions on how to pay the ransom. However, payment of the ransom does not necessarily ensure that the encrypted data will be restored.

A study of 3,000 cybersecurity/IT leaders conducted between January and March 2023 found that 73% of organisations in India were a victim of a ransomware attack, up from 57% the previous year.

Earlier this week, a ransomware gang targeted Insomniac, the developer behind the upcoming Wolverine game. The breach in data led to the release of 1.67 terabytes of data, including level designs, character materials and undisclosed details about Insomniac and Sony games.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / cyber crime / India / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.