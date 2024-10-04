ADVERTISEMENT

Harvard student project demonstrates how Meta’s new smart glasses can be used to dox strangers

Updated - October 04, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Meta responded to the project saying that their smart glasses weren’t a product that was exclusively vulnerable to misuse, the software could be connected with any similar camera device

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: A couple of Harvard students integrated the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with a facial recognition software to dox strangers in public and pull up their names, contacts, addresses and more. | Photo Credit: AP

A couple of Harvard students integrated the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with a facial recognition software to dox strangers in public and pull up their names, contacts, addresses and more. They called it I-XRAY and used it to approach strangers and break the ice. 

ADVERTISEMENT

They were then able to stream this information on to their phone on an app.

The students, AnhPhu Ngyugen and Caine Ardayfio said that they will not be releasing the product but wanted to raise awareness around the dangerous potential use-cases of these technologies. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a demo on X, Nguyen explained, “We stream the video from the glasses straight to Instagram and have a computer program monitor the stream. We use AI to detect when we’re looking at someone’s face, then we scour the internet to find more pictures of that person. Finally, we use data sources like online articles and voter registration databases to figure out their name, phone number, home address and relatives’ names.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Meta may use images analysed by Ray-Ban smart glasses to train AI

The two then went on to demonstrate how they were able to approach a random woman and gained her trust by mentioning her parents’ names and home town.

The smart glasses were hooked onto a facial recognition search engine called PimEyes. 

Meta responded to the project saying that their smart glasses weren’t a product that was exclusively vulnerable to misuse, the software could be connected with any similar camera device. 

However, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart glasses look like regular glasses making it hard for people to notice them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US