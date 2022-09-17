Harvard-backed company making battery for EVs that gets charged in just 3 minutes

The battery also has a high energy density and a level of material stability that overcomes the safety challenges posed by some other lithium batteries

Abhishek Chatterjee
September 17, 2022 10:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of an electric vehicle charging | Photo Credit: AP

Harvard-backed Adden Energy is developing a solid-state battery for EVs that gets fully charged in 3 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“EVs need to recharge at comparable times to internal combustion vehicles, essentially in the time you’d currently spend at the gas pump,” said William Fitzhugh, CEO of Adden Energy in a release.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

 Broad adoption of electric vehicles requires batteries like this, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The battery will also have 10,000 charge cycles in a lifetime, compared with 2,000 to 3,000 charging cycles for even the best in class batteries available in the market now, according to the release.

“That could be a game changer,” said Xin Li, PhD, co-founder of Adden Energy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Electric vehicles cannot remain a luxury fashion, literally the ‘one percent’ of vehicles on the road, if we are to make progress toward a clean energy future. The technology needs to be accessible to everyone. Extending the lifetime of the batteries, as we’re doing here, is an important part of that, he added.

The battery also has a high energy density and a level of material stability that overcomes the safety challenges posed by some other lithium batteries. It may offer other crucial advantages, according to the release.

Lithium-metal anodes in other solid-state designs develop dendrites, or twig-like growths that can gradually penetrate through the electrolyte to the cathode and damage the battery. The new battery, however, stops the growth of dendrites before they can cause damage. Thus the device can sustain its high performance over a long lifetime, said Luhan Ye, CTO of Adden Energy. 

The company aims to scale the battery up to a palm-sized pouch cell, and then upward to a full-scale vehicle battery in the next three to five years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
automobile engineering
automobile
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app