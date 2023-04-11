ADVERTISEMENT

Harman announces new Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai

April 11, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, announced a new Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, that will cater to both global and Indian OEMs

The Hindu Bureau

Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung, announced a new Automotive Engineering Centre that will cater to both global and Indian OEMs. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Harman on Tuesday announced a new Automotive Engineering Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The subsidiary of Samsung targets to become the leading automotive electronics supplier in the country.

Located at Mount-Poonamallee Road (MPR) – Porur, the new centre will be fully functional by the second quarter of this year. Harman plans to hire 200 engineers and technical experts in Chennai by end of 2023 for this new facility.

“Chennai has a rich talent pool of automotive engineers and researchers and contribute to the growth of the global auto ecosystem,” said Harman.

“The Chennai centre will cater to both global and Indian OEMs and will work in tandem with the other key centres, including Bangalore and Pune, to develop advanced automotive technologies,” the company added.

“Our commitment to India runs deep, and with this new facility, we are further leveraging the rich talent base in the region to drive innovation and create world-class automotive experiences. As a hub for automotive engineering and software talent, Chennai is the suitable location to attract top talent and foster a collaborative work culture that aligns with HARMAN’s global ethos,” said Prathab Deivanayagham, Managing Director, Harman India.

Currently, Harman has nearly 10,000 employees in India.

