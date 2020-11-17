Harley-Davidson reveals details of its ‘Serial 1’ eBicycles

Serial 1 RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU eBicycle. | Picture by special arrangement.

Harley-Davidson on Monday revealed details of its first fleet of Serial 1 eBicycles. The iconic motorcycle brand had announced the launch of the Serial 1 brand with a glimpse of an eBicycle last month.

The debut line-up has four pedal-assist eBicycles in the City category, designed for urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists. The eBicycles are open for pre-order, with deliveries slated to begin in the U.S., and Germany in early Spring 2021, Serial 1 said in a release.

All four products offer 250W of power and electric assistance up to 20 mph (about 32 kmph), except RUSH/CTY SPEED which can go up to 28 mph (about 45 kmph).

“From the agile MOSH/CTY, the ultimate urban playbike, to our fully capable RUSH/CTY models, which deliver three tiers of premium features, Serial 1 brings Harley-Davidson’s world-class product development capabilities to modern commuters and recreational cyclists,” Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company, said in a release.

The line-up of eBicycles includes, light and strong hydroformed aluminium frame; sleek, integrated lithium-ion batteries; mid-mounted motor producing 90Nm torque; quiet and maintenance-free belts; walk-assist function; integrated LED lighting; and intelligent automatic transmission (on select models).

Further, the eBicycles offer four ride modes: eco, tour, sport and boost, with varying degree of assistance designed for different ride conditions. A dedicated mobile app integration allows a rider to view information such as speedometer, remaining battery charge, assist level, odometer, pedal cadence, and trip odometer (on select models).

“The premium eBicycles are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available,” the company noted. “Serial 1 eBicycles combine the freedom and adventure of a bicycle with the effortless joy of electric power.”