Technology

Harley-Davidson reveals details of its ‘Serial 1’ eBicycles

Serial 1 RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU eBicycle. | Picture by special arrangement.  

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Harley-Davidson on Monday revealed details of its first fleet of Serial 1 eBicycles. The iconic motorcycle brand had announced the launch of the Serial 1 brand with a glimpse of an eBicycle last month.

The debut line-up has four pedal-assist eBicycles in the City category, designed for urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists. The eBicycles are open for pre-order, with deliveries slated to begin in the U.S., and Germany in early Spring 2021, Serial 1 said in a release.

All four products offer 250W of power and electric assistance up to 20 mph (about 32 kmph), except RUSH/CTY SPEED which can go up to 28 mph (about 45 kmph).

“From the agile MOSH/CTY, the ultimate urban playbike, to our fully capable RUSH/CTY models, which deliver three tiers of premium features, Serial 1 brings Harley-Davidson’s world-class product development capabilities to modern commuters and recreational cyclists,” Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company, said in a release.

Also Read | BMW’s electric wingsuit can fly at speeds of 300 kmph

The line-up of eBicycles includes, light and strong hydroformed aluminium frame; sleek, integrated lithium-ion batteries; mid-mounted motor producing 90Nm torque; quiet and maintenance-free belts; walk-assist function; integrated LED lighting; and intelligent automatic transmission (on select models).

Further, the eBicycles offer four ride modes: eco, tour, sport and boost, with varying degree of assistance designed for different ride conditions. A dedicated mobile app integration allows a rider to view information such as speedometer, remaining battery charge, assist level, odometer, pedal cadence, and trip odometer (on select models).

“The premium eBicycles are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available,” the company noted. “Serial 1 eBicycles combine the freedom and adventure of a bicycle with the effortless joy of electric power.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2020 7:56:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/harley-davidson-reveals-details-of-its-serial-1-ebicycles/article33118390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY