Half of India’s smartphone owners to upgrade their devices within a year: study

Samsung, Apple and OnePlus are the most preferred smartphone brands for the next purchase, the survey revealed.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in New York City, U.S. | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Samsung, Apple and OnePlus are the most preferred smartphone brands for the next purchase, the survey revealed.

About half of India’s smartphone owners plan to upgrade their devices within a year, according to research firm Counterpoint’s annual consumer smartphone study in India.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

“Smartphones are now an important part of our lives. As a result, smartphone users try to upgrade their devices with every next purchase,” said Arushi Chawla, research analyst at Counterpoint.

The firm expects the average selling price of India’s smartphone market to rise as consumers prefer a higher price band.

It estimates the preferred price band for future smartphone purchases to be between ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, shifting up from the current sweet spot of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

Availability of more exchange offers helped users to trade in their current smartphone when purchasing the next one. This made them comfortable while buying a smartphone with updated features from a higher price band, Chawla said.

Samsung, Apple and OnePlus are the most preferred smartphone brands for the next purchase, the survey revealed.

“The top reasons for preferring a brand are reputation, advanced features and user interface,” Chawla said.

5G capability is also one of the most important features considered while planning the next purchase.

The study was conducted in India using an online survey panel of a heterogeneous group of smartphone users. Responses were collected from 1,075 users.