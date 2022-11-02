Hackers exploiting Twitter’s paid verification plan to send phishing emails

Twitter was bought in October by billionaire Elon Musk, who named himself as company CEO

The Hindu Bureau
November 02, 2022 14:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hackers exploiting Twitter’s paid verification plan to send phishing emails | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hackers and scammers are exploiting the confusion caused by Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s plans for paid verification on the platform, by sending phishing emails disguised as official Twitter forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

One fraudulent email exposed online urged people not to lose their free verified status, and asked them to enter their Twitter credentials on a high-risk website. Using a Google email, a Google Doc, and a Google site, the false email campaign claimed that from Wednesday, users would have to pay $19.99 for Twitter verification unless they confirmed their details.

Twitter’s new owner planned to raise the price of a Twitter Blue subscription to $19.99 and make the previously free verification process a paid feature. This has triggered a range of reactions on the social media platform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Musk says Twitter will charge $8 for blue tick

After several prominent users pushed back, Musk reduced the price of a Twitter Blue subscription to $8 a month, though this may vary by country. Verification badges will now be part of the paid service.

The confusion surrounding the takeover and the fate of verified users’ Twitter badges has encouraged hackers to launch campaigns to exploit vulnerable users.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

An editor from the tech news outlet TechCrunch confirmed they had seen the emails and reported the fraudulent website links to Google. The search engine has since taken down the phishing website.

According to The Verge, Musk has set a deadline of November 7 to make paid verification on Twitter a reality. Further details are unclear, though Musk has promised an explanation in the future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
Twitter
cyber crime
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app