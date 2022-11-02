Hackers exploiting Twitter’s paid verification plan to send phishing emails

Twitter was bought in October by billionaire Elon Musk, who named himself as company CEO

Hackers and scammers are exploiting the confusion caused by Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s plans for paid verification on the platform, by sending phishing emails disguised as official Twitter forms.

One fraudulent email exposed online urged people not to lose their free verified status, and asked them to enter their Twitter credentials on a high-risk website. Using a Google email, a Google Doc, and a Google site, the false email campaign claimed that from Wednesday, users would have to pay $19.99 for Twitter verification unless they confirmed their details.

Twitter’s new owner planned to raise the price of a Twitter Blue subscription to $19.99 and make the previously free verification process a paid feature. This has triggered a range of reactions on the social media platform.

After several prominent users pushed back, Musk reduced the price of a Twitter Blue subscription to $8 a month, though this may vary by country. Verification badges will now be part of the paid service.

The confusion surrounding the takeover and the fate of verified users’ Twitter badges has encouraged hackers to launch campaigns to exploit vulnerable users.

An editor from the tech news outlet TechCrunch confirmed they had seen the emails and reported the fraudulent website links to Google. The search engine has since taken down the phishing website.

According to The Verge, Musk has set a deadline of November 7 to make paid verification on Twitter a reality. Further details are unclear, though Musk has promised an explanation in the future.