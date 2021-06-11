Hackers break into EA, steal source code for 'FIFA 21'

11 June 2021 11:00 IST

Shares of the company fell nearly 2% to $143.50 after the report.

Hackers have broken into video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc and stolen data such as game source codes and related internal tools, Vice's Motherboard reported on Thursday.

Hackers have obtained the source code for EA's popular title "FIFA 21", the report said, adding that they have also taken source code and tools for Frostbite engine, a software development tool set for game creators.

EA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

