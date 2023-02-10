Hackers breach Reddit systems; steal source code and internal data 

February 10, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Threat actors hacked into Reddit’s systems gaining access to internal documents, code and business systems, the platform shared in its security incident notice.

Hackers used a phishing lure to target an employee with a website that clones the behaviour of the company’s intranet gateway to steal login credentials and two-factor authentication tokens.

Attackers then gained access to some internal docs, codes, dashboards and business systems; however no breach was reported in the primary production systems where majority of data is stored, thereby ensuring user passwords and accounts data was not leaked, the company shared.

The incident came to light when the affected employee self-reported the phishing attack prompting the Security team to remove the infiltrator’s access and initialising an internal investigation.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

No non-public data of company and employee contacts or advertiser information was found to be published or distributed online.

Reddit, in the meantime, has advised users to keep updating their passwords regularly, activate two-factor-authentication and use password managers, as they can provide prompts when entering details on a phishing site.

Earlier, last week, reports of cybercriminals operating crypto scam apps having found a way to bypass security protocols on Apple and Google official app stores to publish fraudulent apps emerged.

Attackers were remotely changing content to make fake apps slide through the official review process of Apple and Google app stores to post apps which are then used to execute CryptoRom scams, also known as “pig butchering”.

And while Apple and Google’s security teams removed the fraudulent apps, since there may be other existing fraudulent apps users are advised to be cautious when downloading apps via email or messaging links.