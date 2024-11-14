 />
Guardian quits Elon Musk-owned X, citing racism and conspiracy theories

Guardian said on Wednesday it will no longer post to X, citing "disturbing content" on the social media platform, including racism and conspiracy theories.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:31 am IST

Reuters
Critics say Musk's hands-off approach has allowed lies and hate speech to spread on the platform formerly known as Twitter

Critics say Musk’s hands-off approach has allowed lies and hate speech to spread on the platform formerly known as Twitter [File] | Photo Credit: AP

British news publisher the Guardian said on Wednesday it will no longer post to X, citing "disturbing content" on the social media platform, including racism and conspiracy theories.

The left-leaning Guardian, which has 10.7 million followers on X, becomes the first large UK media company to retreat from the platform that Elon Musk purchased in 2022.

Critics say Musk's hands-off approach has allowed lies and hate speech to spread on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

X rivals Bluesky and Threads get more users as some migrate from Elon Musk-owned platform

"We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere," the Guardian said in an editorial published on its website.

"This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism."

In response, Musk posted on X and said of the Guardian: "They are irrelevant."

Separately, former CNN anchor Don Lemon is also leaving Musk-owned social media platform, he announced in a post on X on Wednesday.

"I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose," Lemon said.

Musk, who supported Donald Trump ahead of his U.S. election victory this month, has said he is defending freedom of speech.

Trump on Tuesday named Musk to a role aimed at creating a more efficient government.

X and other platforms came under the spotlight in Britain this year when far-right and racist violence broke out after online posts falsely claimed that an attack in the northern English town of Southport, where three young girls were killed, was the work of an Islamist migrant.

Meta struggles to curb hate speech before US vote: researchers

Reuters was first to report last month that a British police force had quit posting on X, with several more reviewing their involvement.

In recent months, some British charities, health and educational establishments have said they will no longer post to X.

Britain's government continues to post on X but does not use it for paid communications. It does, however, advertise on Meta's Instagram and Facebook, a government source told Reuters last month.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:31 am IST

