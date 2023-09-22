HamberMenu
GTA+ subscribers get complimentary access to GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Rockstar confirmed on Thursday that GTA+ subscribers will now receive complimentary access to a range of free games on a rotational basis, starting with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

September 22, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
GTA+ subscribers will now receive access to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

GTA+ subscribers will now receive access to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rockstar confirmed on Thursday that GTA+ subscribers will now receive complimentary access to a range of free games on a rotational basis, starting with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is priced close to ₹5,000 for Indian users. In comparison, the GTA+ service costs roughly around $5.99 or ₹496.67(at the time of this writing).

By subscribing to GTA+, old time fans and new gamers can get a low-cost alternative to experience some of the most popular GTA games of all time.

It is important to note that games under this scheme will only be available for the console platform, that is tied to an individual’s GTA+ membership.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The remastered GTA trilogy captures the brilliance of the all-time classics, while giving the games a modern touch by enhancing the graphics and gameplay.

The trilogy encompasses GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto III which was released in 2001 had impressed gamers with its expansive open-world experience of Liberty City.

GTA: Vice City which was originally released in 2002 was a genre defining game with its open world setting, a voiced protagonist, 1980s nostalgia and a plethora of cheat codes.

The third game of the list is GTA: San Andreas(2004), a game that allows users to experience three cities as Carl “CJ” Johnson and a memorable 1990s hip-hop soundtrack;.

It is worth noting that these games will most likely be available on the service for only a limited time.

