HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

GTA Online’s decade-long reign as the ‘Gift That Keeps on Giving’”

GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all time with over 185 million copies shipped across different platforms.

September 20, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
It has been 10 years since the iconic Grand Theft Auto V game was first introduced.

It has been 10 years since the iconic Grand Theft Auto V game was first introduced. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

It has been 10 years since the iconic Grand Theft Auto V game was first introduced. The game was originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and was later made available for PS4 and Xbox One in 2014 and for PC in 2015.

Grand Theft Auto V received further updates when it was re-released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022. GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all time with over 185 million copies shipped across different platforms.

Additionally, with about $8 billion in worldwide revenue, it is one of the most financially successful products of all time. GTA V’s popularity can be attributed in part to its popular GTA Online multiplayer mode which is said to have delivered a substantial revenue for both Rockstar and Take-Two.

ALSO READ
Free Fire battle royale game’s India return delayed by several weeks

While commenting on the revenue generation capabilities of GTA Online, Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick said it is a “gift that keeps on giving”.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

To celebrate the occasion, Rockstar released a statement stating, “We would like to thank you, our players, for your incredible support over the years. This amazing community is the reason GTA V has thrived across multiple console generations and given us the opportunity to grow and update GTA Online with new features and content over these past 10 years, and your support is truly humbling.”

While eager fans hoped for hints about the next GTA instalment, the company has not revealed anything as of yet.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.