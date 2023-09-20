GTA Online’s decade-long reign as the ‘Gift That Keeps on Giving’”

September 20, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

It has been 10 years since the iconic Grand Theft Auto V game was first introduced. The game was originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and was later made available for PS4 and Xbox One in 2014 and for PC in 2015.

Grand Theft Auto V received further updates when it was re-released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022. GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all time with over 185 million copies shipped across different platforms.

Additionally, with about $8 billion in worldwide revenue, it is one of the most financially successful products of all time. GTA V’s popularity can be attributed in part to its popular GTA Online multiplayer mode which is said to have delivered a substantial revenue for both Rockstar and Take-Two.

While commenting on the revenue generation capabilities of GTA Online, Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick said it is a “gift that keeps on giving”.

To celebrate the occasion, Rockstar released a statement stating, “We would like to thank you, our players, for your incredible support over the years. This amazing community is the reason GTA V has thrived across multiple console generations and given us the opportunity to grow and update GTA Online with new features and content over these past 10 years, and your support is truly humbling.”

While eager fans hoped for hints about the next GTA instalment, the company has not revealed anything as of yet.