Grammy Awards to accept music with AI elements

June 20, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Recording Academy has unveiled its revised set of rules for the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In the new guidelines, it has allowed role of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating music albeit with human authorship.

The Academy has clarified that only songs that have a majority of ‘human authorship’ will be considered for the prestigious Grammy award.

“Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a GRAMMY Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Category,” the Academy says.

As per the new rules: “The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful and more than de minimis; such human authorship component must be relevant to the category in which such work is entered (e.g., if the work is submitted in a songwriting category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the music and/or lyrics; if the work is submitted in a performance category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the performance); and the author(s) of any AI material incorporated into the work are not eligible to be nominees or Grammy recipients insofar as their contribution to the portion of the work that consists of such AI material is concerned. De minimis is defined as lacking significance or importance; so minor as to merit disregard.”

AI is being used by creators to compose songs that sound and feel renowned artists. One of the most recent examples of AI being used in music production is an AI generated Drake song featuring The Weekend. The viral song was uploaded by an unknown TikTok user, @ghostwriter977. While the lyrics have been penned down by a ghostwriter, the voice sounds like the artist’s.

