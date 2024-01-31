Grammarly app review | An impressive AI-powered digital writing assistant with glitches

January 31, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Most word processors and email software that come with spell check tools do not do a reliable job. At times, they flag ethnic names as errors or ignore a writer’s overdependence on the word “good.” So, writers look for sterner correction tools with a higher bar.

Grammarly, founded over 10 years ago in Ukraine and now based in the U.S., provides a digital assistant that looks over one’s shoulder as they type away, correcting them while they are composing emails, writing academic papers, texting friends, or even drafting novels. Last year, Grammarly was quick to capitalise on the ChatGPT and generative AI boom to offer enhanced services at no cost, but with a limited number of free prompts.

After several weeks of using Grammarly’s free offering and sifting through several hundred corrections and edits across devices, digital platforms, and writing formats, here is what we found out.

Design

By creating an account for free and downloading Grammarly from either the official website or through your app store, you at once get access to a powerful service that pops up across your platforms as you type, to flag your errors.

Grammarly’s intuitive design ensures you stay focused on your work while the app corrects your mistakes. A quick glance at a tiny error counter in your digital document is enough for you to judge whether you can go on writing without worry, or if you need to open the tab and start some edits.

The counter registers spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, and incorrect punctuation. It also tracks unnecessary words while looking for correctness, clarity, engagement, and effective delivery in the draft. While several premium features are locked behind a paywall, the user may get occasional sneak peeks.

For a stricter editor, users can type directly into Grammarly’s own word processor, which tells writers how their written words will work out when spoken.

The mobile app corrects and suggests text when sending messages or emails over the smartphone. It also offers to rewrite your content to fit certain tones. For example, it needed just a few seconds to turn a grumpy customer service complaint into a more mature message expressing disappointment.

It is to be noted that using Grammarly to generate text for grading or professional evaluation is a form of malpractice. The AI-generated text may not hold up to plagiarism checks.

Users have the option of pausing or turning off Grammarly for certain apps or websites; after all, not everyone may want to write in grammatically correct sentences when roasting their siblings in the family WhatsApp group chat.

User Experience

The digital assistant cleans up long and unwieldy sentences, points out words used too much, keeps spelling consistent across British and American English, tightens text, identifies missing articles and hyphens, flags comma overuse, helps differentiate between “that” and “which” usage, and catches contextual errors even when the word itself was spelled correctly, such as ‘price’ when the writer intended to type ‘prince.’

Grammarly can be authorised to make the changes or you can complete the edits on your own. If you are not convinced by a suggestion, Grammarly will offer helpful explanations to justify changes and demystify linguistic rules that may be unfamiliar.

In short, the free service is a godsend for anyone working on emails, essays, reports, long messages, and stories. However, fiction writers and poets may have to use the service more cautiously or add unconventional phrases to the digital dictionary, as Grammarly sometimes flags stylistic choices as errors. Journalists or other professionals working within the limits of company style guides may have to override certain suggested changes for brand reasons.

When reviewing large documents with tens of thousands of words, Grammarly rapidly identified hundreds of major and minor errors. However, it froze and crashed on our desktop several times when handling so much data at once.

Despite this, Grammarly seems to work best on a desktop or through the web-based processor itself. When trying to access corrections on our smartphone, Grammarly often failed to catch blatant errors. This is a major flaw the company needs to address.

Data Security

Grammarly does not own your work and has safeguards in place to protect user names, birthdays, addresses, passwords, and payment information, as per its website. The company complies with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. It does not record your keystrokes.

Grammarly does not sell user information to other parties and does not help brands advertise to you or use your data to train models, according to a notice on the website, as well as a company representative who confirmed these details to The Hindu. Grammarly is funded by users who buy its paid service.

Premium Version

Grammarly offers a premium version of its offering with more advanced language corrections for writers, as well as a plagiarism checker. A monthly subscription costs ₹984 when billed annually (coming to over ₹11,000 a year), while a one-month subscription on its own costs almost ₹2,500. This is a steep difference. The month-long subscription also gets renewed automatically, which we didn’t appreciate. Though we hoped to try out Grammarly’s premium offering, our Indian credit card was declined multiple times without a definitive reason being given. The card was in working order and had previously enabled international transactions.

When we reached out to the Grammarly team for assistance, they responded quickly and confirmed that Indian credit cards were certainly accepted. Communication was efficient and the company followed up with us multiple times to see if the problem could be resolved. The company informed us that there was an issue with our bank authenticating the payment. However, a second credit card that we tried out was also declined. Since a solution could not be found, we were unable to subscribe to Grammarly’s Premium offering to explore its value.

Grammarly accepts payment through credit cards, PayPal, and debit cards (excluding Visa Electron debit cards, Mastercard Maestro, and Interac). The free version does not require any credit card details.

Verdict

Whether one is a student of English, a bestselling novelist, or anything in between, Grammarly’s free version helps clean basic typos and negligent mistakes so that writers and editors can focus on honing their craft and making more nuanced corrections.

The service’s AI features are handy for professionals in roles where quick and accurate communication is a must, while its simple explanation of grammar rules helps students ease into academic writing.

Though we observed several glitches when using Grammarly on a smartphone and experienced crashes when working with large documents, the pros of the free service greatly outweighed its cons, and we would recommend giving the desktop and web versions a try.

Disclaimer: Grammarly was allowed to evaluate only one section of this article for demo purposes, as shown in the screenshot. The article as a whole was drafted and edited by a human on a device which did NOT have Grammarly. No generative AI tools were used to write this piece.