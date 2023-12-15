Govt. issues high-risk alert for Samsung users

December 15, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The Indian government’s security advisory from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a warning against multiple vulnerabilities in Samsung phones on December 13. The alert pointed out critical security issues affecting Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13 and 14.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products that could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” a note issued by CERT-In stated.

These vulnerabilities could allow hackers to bypass security restrictions, access sensitive data and execute arbitrary code on targeted systems. This would allow attackers to breach the device SIM PIN, bypass Knox Guard and access AR Emoji sandbox data because of authorisation issues with the AR Emoji app and improper access control in Konox features and more. The threat to users is multipronged. Hackers could either take over the phone, steal sensitive information, peek into private AR Emoji files and shout out commands to the phone.

The advisory urged Samsung users to take immediate action to curtail these risks. Users were strongly advised to apply the security updates.

Samsung has denied to comment on the matter.

But Samsung Security did acknowledge the threat via a notification on the site saying it has announced a rollout of security firmware along with Google’s Android patch in the upcoming update in December this year.

“Samsung Mobile is releasing a maintenance release for major flagship models as part of monthly Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process. This SMR package includes patches from Google and Samsung,” it stated.

