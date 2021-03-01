Govt integrates MapMyIndia’s map features to locate vaccination centres

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Digital mapping company MapMyIndia said on Monday it has launched new maps and nearby search features on its app and website. The company’s API has also been integrated into the government’s Co-WIN portal to help people locate vaccination centres nearby.
“To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps,” Rohan Verma, CEO of MapMyIndia, said in a statement.
Users can use MapMyIndia’s mobile app and maps portal to locate the nearest vaccination centres, along with directions to the centre and live-traffic congestion and road safety details. Users can also write reviews and report problems on the portal, Mr. Verma stated.
Users can also log into Co-WIN, the government’s vaccine registration portal, to locate the nearest centres. Co-WIN portal uses MapMyIndia’s mapping API and technologies.
India on Monday opened registration and started the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, aiming to cover those above 60 and those with specified co-morbidity conditions. At present, registration and booking for appointment for COVID vaccination is done through CoWIN portal ‘cowin.gov.in’ only, the Health Ministry clarified.
