Govt announces Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra with Rs 500 cr outlay

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) is targeted to attract an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, with potential to generate thousands of jobs in the coming years

PTI New Delhi
October 31, 2022 17:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday announced that an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, at a cost of Rs 500 crore | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday announced that an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) is targeted to attract an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, with a potential to generate thousands of jobs in the coming years.

"To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The total investment of the government will be about Rs 500 crore," Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, Ranjangaon (Maharashtra) joins the growing roster of locations such as Tamil Nadu, Noida and Karnataka that are making an aggressive pitch to emerge as a vibrant electronics hub.

The overall cost for development of the EMC is Rs 492.85 crore, out of which Rs 207.98 crore will be funded by the government of India and balance contribution of Rs 284.87 crore will be infused by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), State Industrial Agency of Government of Maharashtra, according to a background note.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In addition, a roadshow will be organised soon in Pune on semiconductor design schemes.

"Pune-based CDAC, very soon in Maharashtra under India Semiconductor Mission and Rs 1,000 crore future design scheme... will organise a roadshow in Pune for startups. The Indian government will invest directly in semiconductor design startups," the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
India
semiconductors and active components

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app