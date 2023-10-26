Government to organise Hackathon on 5G technology for law enforcement, discuss 360-degree surveillance and predictive policing 

October 26, 2023 02:49 am | Updated 02:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The government is organising a Hackathon to develop applications and tools that would help law enforcement agencies leverage the 5G technology for better policing. The Hackathon would be exploring “360-degree surveillance” and “predictive policing” – among other topics.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) said that 5G enables faster data transfer and it will help police make better decisions at a scene of crime as information can be relayed to the headquarters at a higher speed.

When asked about financial frauds such as loan apps emanating from countries like China, Mr. Kumar said, “We are seeing many financial frauds being perpetrated from outside the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is working with banks, Financial Intelligence Units, Department of Telecommunications to combat this. Every day new technology is emerging. We are in touch with government and non-government entities to prevent such malicious acts.”

Rajshekhara N. from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) said that there is a proposal that all government websites be audited every six months in the wake of threats such as hacking from foreign agencies.

There are nine problem statements that have been shortlisted for the event which will be open to startups, academia and MSMEs among others.

One of the problem statements listed on the website vimarsh.tcoe.in is to find solutions and develop apps to get real time location of mobile users with internal authentication process.

It states, “authentication feature to enable ground officers to access permission from seniors for data accessibility, biometric and face recognition. The app gathers information such as time, date, speed and direction of the target,” adding that the mobile phone user’s real-time location helps in controlling planned crime, tracing a victim and crowd control.

The Hackathon will involve three stages of ideas screening – Stages I and II shall be done in virtual mode whereas Stage III will be held at nodal centres in physical mode where the 5G testbeds/Private Networks/Labs would be available. The winners for each problem statement with an award money of ₹1.5 lakh will be announced during the valedictory session in February 2024. Applicants can register between November 1-December 9.