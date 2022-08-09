Government recommends AI, design thinking for teachers under NEP 2020

The Indian government recommends AI, design thinking, and other subjects under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian government, under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), has recommended that teachers be trained in AI, design thinking, and other subjects through AI-enabled Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) portal, according to a written reply to the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi.

The minister has also suggested inclusion of AI, design thinking, holistic health, organic living, environmental education, and global citizenship education at relevant stages in school curriculum.

The reply also stated that steps taken to improve quality of teacher education include the use of the National Initiative For School Head and Teacher’s Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) training programme, which will be administered through the DIKSHA portal. This portal integrates AI solutions to facilitate learning and monitoring.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced Artificial Intelligence as a subject in classes IX (2019-2020) and XI (2020-2021) in their affiliated schools.

The introduction of the four year Integrated Teacher Education (ITEP) and NISHTHA integrated training programme versions 1.0, 2 and 3.0 have been introduced for different stages of school education for teachers, head teachers and principals, added the reply.