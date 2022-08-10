Technology

Government exploring adoption of common charger for all devices

The government is exploring the adoption of a common charger for a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTIAugust 10, 2022 10:54 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 12:13 IST

The government is exploring the adoption of a common charger for a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets, and has called a meeting on August 17 to discuss the issue with the industry, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said on Tuesday.

The meeting with mobile makers and sector-specific organisations has been scheduled to assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reduce the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste, the official said.

Recently, the European Union announced the adoption of a USB-C port common charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024. A similar demand is in the US as well.

EU’s one-size-fits-all policy for phone chargers makes Apple a misfit

"If companies can serve in Europe and the US, why cannot they do it in India? Portable electronic devices like smartphones and tablets should have a common charger," the official told PTI.

If India does not push for this change, such products might get dumped here, the official added.

Currently, consumers are forced to buy a separate charger every time they buy a new device due to incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.

