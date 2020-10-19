Technology

Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on moon

Artist rendition of humans on the Moon   | Photo Credit: nasa.gov

Finland's Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the company said on Monday.

The lunar network will be part of the U.S. space agency's efforts to return humans to the moon by 2024 and build long-term settlements there under its Artemis programme.

Also read: NASA to test autonomous landing system for Moon, Mars

Nokia said the first wireless broadband communications system in space would be built on the lunar surface in late 2022, before humans make it back there.

The Finnish company will partner with Texas-based private space craft design firm Intuitive Machines to deliver the network equipment to the moon on their lunar lander.

Also Read
In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin carries a seismic experiments package in his left hand and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector to the deployment area on the surface of the moon at Tranquility Base.

NASA’s new moonshot rules: No fighting or littering, please

 

After delivery, the network will configure itself and establish the first LTE (Long-Term Evolution) communications system on the moon, Nokia said.

“The network will provide critical communication capabilities for many different data-transmission applications, including vital command and control functions, remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and streaming of high definition video,” Nokia said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 4:02:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/got-any-signal-up-here-nokia-to-build-mobile-network-on-moon/article32892110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY