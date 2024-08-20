ADVERTISEMENT

GoPro to cut 15% of workforce in restructuring push

Published - August 20, 2024 11:08 am IST

Action camera maker GoPro said on Monday it would cut about 15% of its workforce this year, as part of a restructuring plan

Reuters

The company expects to take charges in the range of $5 million to $7 million for the restructuring plan [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Action camera maker GoPro said on Monday it would cut about 15% of its workforce this year, as part of a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company expects to take charges in the range of $5 million to $7 million for the restructuring plan, with cash expenses of $1 million to be recognized in the third quarter and about $4 million to $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The layoffs - around 139 jobs - are expected to begin in the third quarter and would be completed by the end of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intel to cut 15% jobs, suspend dividend in turnaround push; shares plummet

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Shares of the company, which had 925 full-time employees at the end of the second quarter ended June 30, were up 1.5% after the layoffs were announced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this month, GoPro reported revenue of $186 million for second quarter, down 22.7% compared to last year and operating expenses of $103 million, an increase of 5% from a year ago.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said in May it was launching a probe into GoPro's claims that patents for its cameras, systems and accessories were being violated by Chinese firm Arashi Vision as the company imported similar products into the United States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US