GoPro to cut 15% of workforce in restructuring push

Action camera maker GoPro said on Monday it would cut about 15% of its workforce this year, as part of a restructuring plan

Published - August 20, 2024 11:08 am IST

Reuters
The company expects to take charges in the range of $5 million to $7 million for the restructuring plan [File]

The company expects to take charges in the range of $5 million to $7 million for the restructuring plan [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Action camera maker GoPro said on Monday it would cut about 15% of its workforce this year, as part of a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses.

The company expects to take charges in the range of $5 million to $7 million for the restructuring plan, with cash expenses of $1 million to be recognized in the third quarter and about $4 million to $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The layoffs - around 139 jobs - are expected to begin in the third quarter and would be completed by the end of 2024.

Shares of the company, which had 925 full-time employees at the end of the second quarter ended June 30, were up 1.5% after the layoffs were announced.

Earlier this month, GoPro reported revenue of $186 million for second quarter, down 22.7% compared to last year and operating expenses of $103 million, an increase of 5% from a year ago.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said in May it was launching a probe into GoPro's claims that patents for its cameras, systems and accessories were being violated by Chinese firm Arashi Vision as the company imported similar products into the United States.

