GoPro launches live streaming service for Plus subscribers

GoPro Plus subscribers can now live-stream videos from their camera to GoPro.com, and also enable high-quality streaming on Youtube, Facebook and Twitch.
They can also create a private link and share it with viewers, GoPro said in a statement.
The feature is available for HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and MAX cameras. Plus subscription includes additional benefits like unlimited cloud storage of GoPro footage at its original quality, camera replacement and up to 50% discount on GoPro’s mounts, accessories and a newly launched lifestyle gear.
GoPro said the streaming quality will auto-adjust to the data connection strength. If the signal strength weakens, the video bit stream will automatically lower to the selected resolution.
When streaming on mobile hotspot, the live streaming could use up to 2GB of data per hour.
GoPro also released a new firmware for HERO8 Black device that includes official webcam support for macOS. Windows support for GoPro Webcam is now in beta and available for download.
