2017 is done, almost. Every media outlet is publishing various year-end lists. Best songs of 2017, best movies of 2017, best this, worst that, and so on. While they are great indicators of zeitgeist, most of these lists, of course, are just opinions. There is one set of lists, however, that is not coloured by opinion at all, and backed by such a large amount of data, that it becomes really useful as an indicator of what people were doing/thinking in 2017. The lists I am talking about are the ones that Google puts out every year as their ‘Year in Search’, based on what people have been searching, on the near-monopolistic search engine, over the past twelve months. And these lists are published both at a global level, and at a country-by-country level.

These lists can be quite useful for someone wanting to start up, and trying to figure out a problem that affects a lot of people, which the startup can then try to solve. If you look at Google’s ‘Year in Search’ for India, you have some of the usual sections, such as entertainers (yes, Sunny Leone tops this list), movies, songs, news, etc, but there is one curious section that will catch a potential entrepreneur’s attention. And that is India’s top ‘How to’ searches.

These are things for which Indians by their thousands have turned to Google, to help them figure out how to do certain things — which in turn means that some startup can make these things much easier, such that the next time they need to do this, they can just use your product instead of googling for ideas. Or at least make sure that your startup’s product/service shows up when they are googling for ideas.

So, what was the top ‘How to’ query? It was ‘How to link Aadhaar with PAN card?’ Now, while linking Aadhaar with PAN card may be a rather specific one-time action, we are unfortunately heading towards a situation in 2018, where each individual needs to link their Aadhaar with at least two dozen different entities. And many Indians are already dreading — if not the surveillance state that will get created — at the very least, the inconvenience of linking all these. But when it becomes mandatory, they will be forced to do it. To me, that is a great opportunity for a startup or two to step in and make the process much easier, and hopefully more secure, for the end user.

The other queries in the top 5 were, ‘How to book a Jio phone’ (an opportunity for a clever e-commerce startup, maybe?); ‘How to buy bitcoin in India’ (this particular wave, I know there are at least half a dozen Indian startups that are attempting to ride it, and there clearly is a market-driven logic to it); ‘How to take a screenshot’ (an app that organises and makes it easier to share screenshots?); and finally, ‘How to remove holi colour from face?’. The last one is clearly a once-a-year thing, but I hope someone sees and seizes this opportunity to sell colour that is much easier to remove.

