Google’s Wifi service to improve cellular coverage in public areas

Google’s Orion Wifi platform has designed a solution to help improve cellular coverage in public venues such as grocery stores, malls, restaurants, hospitals and office buildings.
“With Orion Wifi, when you walk into that grocery store, your carrier can automatically and securely connect you to the Wi-Fi,” Google said in a blog post.
Orion Wifi lets businesses sell Wi-Fi capacity to cellular carriers. When someone walks into a grocery store or mall, Orion Wifi helps the local network tell the carrier about its price and quality. If the carrier decides the connection is good enough, Orion Wifi establishes the connection, it explained.
Once the connection is established, Internet traffic flows over the Wi-Fi network, just like a conventional Wi-Fi setup.
Google Fi and Republic Wireless will be among the first cellular carriers to use this new technology. Google is also partnering with leading Wi-Fi manufacturers like Cisco Systems, CommScope (RUCKUS) and Juniper Mist, the company said.
Google’s new platform works with most commercial and enterprise Wi-Fi systems, usually with no new hardware or software. Orion Wifi has rolled out in United States-based public venues, it added.
