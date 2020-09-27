Google’s virtual tour lets you visit heritage sites virtually

27 September 2020 14:37 IST

People can search and bring heritage sites like the Maya pyramid of Chichén Itzá, Moai statues of Ahu Ature Huki, and others, right into their living rooms.

Google has introduced a new collection of travel destinations, including museums and cultural sites.

People can virtually tour and explore 37 cultural heritage sites from across the world in augmented reality (AR) on Google Search. The search giant has partnered with the World Tourism Organisation to make this available.

Google has provided more options to people for a virtual visit. More than 10,000 destinations and 2,000 collections are ready to be explored on Google Arts & Culture.

The search giant can guide users to discover various destinations across the world. Google's initiative came ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27.

"This year may have changed our ability to travel across the globe, but our desire to experience new cultures, see far-off places or discover hidden gems in our own backyard has not diminished," Google said.