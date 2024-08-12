GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Pixel 9 lineup to be launched tomorrow; What to expect and where to watch?

Google’s upcoming hardware event this week is awaited by Pixel watchers world over, with the Indian market set to get some new releases as well

Updated - August 12, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the Google India website

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the Google India website | Photo Credit: The Hindu; image sourced from Google and compiled on Canva

The highly anticipated ‘Made by Google’ event where watchers are expecting the unveiling of the Google Pixel 9 line-up is scheduled to take place on August 13 at 10:30 pm IST.

Meanwhile, India-specific updates are expected a day later, per Google’s India website.

“Get ready for a whole new era of phones,” said Google on its website, while a mock-up showed the company’s chatbot Gemini writing a break-up letter to an older phone.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Google Pixel 9 series: Smartphones may come with upgraded G4 Tensor chip, satellite SOS feature

On the Indian website, Google shared partial photos of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the first of Google’s foldables to come to India, as well as the Pixel 9 Pro. The expected models are the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, along with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, though it is not yet confirmed.

Device availability may also vary in India, as Google has in the past omitted launching products in the market, such as its Pixel tablet.

The Google Pixel 9 series could run on Tensor G4 and a Titan M3 co-processor, powered by Android 15 out of the box. All the phones are expected to come under the premium and ultra-premium categories. A satellite SOS feature and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner have also been predicted, though not yet confirmed by Google.

Numerous leaked images and Google’s own photos show a re-designed camera panel for both the folding and non-folding variants.

Generative AI-related updates and device integrations might also be a point of focus during the event.

The livestream of the event can be watched on Google’s official YouTube account.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general)

