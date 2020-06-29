Google’s upcoming Meet features

29 June 2020 15:15 IST

As part of its to-be-launched updates, Google will introduce new moderation features for both its regular and enterprise version G Suite education applications.

Google Meet will soon launch features to improve moderation and engagement in remote and other non-traditional learning environment.

The search giant claims that over 140 million educators and students worldwide are using G Suite for education to create, collaborate and communicate.

The update will provide teachers more control over how their virtual classes are run.

The change will make it easier for educators to manage meeting attendees. With the new feature, when someone wants to join a meeting after being ejected from a class, they can’t re-join. And if the moderator rejects the request twice, that user’s knock will no longer show up.

Plus, Google is updating the entry interface to make knocks less intrusive for educators, and soon block anonymous attendees from joining any Education meetings by default.

Moderators will also be able to end the meeting for all participants, ensuring no students linger after the teacher has left.

The search giant is also working on a feature that will allow teachers and students to blur their surroundings or replace background with presets or uploaded images.

To increase engagement, Meets will get a new hand raising feature to make meetings flow more smoothly and an integrated collaborative whiteboard that will allow teachers and students to share ideas virtually.

Also, a larger tiled view will allow users to display up to 49 participants at once.

For premium users, Google will be releasing attendance tracking to provide a record of which students joined the class, breakout rooms so educators can split classes into smaller groups, Q&A to provide a way for students to ask questions without disrupting the flow of the class discussion or lesson, and polling to engage students to share their voice.

The company plans to launch these updates later this year, but has not given a specific time frame for the release.