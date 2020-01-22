Google’s Sundar Pichai: We will do well only if others with us do well

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday said the company will do well only if others alongside it do well as he dismissed any risks from the tech giant becoming too powerful.
“With our scale rightly comes scrutiny. Yes, we’ve bought start-ups, but we also invest every year in hundreds of start-ups through our venture arms,” he said at the WEF 2020 in a conversation with World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.
Schwab asked him whether there is a risk that Google may become too powerful.
“We will do well only if others do well alongside us,” Pichai answered.
Asked about Google’s future plans, he said Alphabet has the flexibility to have different structures to allow it to take a long-term view, working on how technology can improve people’s lives further into the future.
Pichai is also CEO of Google’s parent Alphabet.
