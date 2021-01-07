Google’s speech-to-text can be used to break its own reCAPTCHA

07 January 2021 10:53 IST

Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart (CAPTCHA) is Google’s service that uses images, audio and text challenges to check whether a human is signing into an account.

Google’s voice-to-text API can be used to bypass the audio version of its own CAPTCHA protections, according to technology researcher Nikolai Tschacher.

The researcher used an old trick with the latest version of reCAPTCHA and found that the method can be used to break the protection system with a 97% success rate.

It was introduced in 2014 and is available for free of cost except for large reCAPTCHA accounts.

Tschacher grabbed the mp3 file of the audio reCAPTCHA and submitted it to Google’s speech-to-text API to discover that Google returned the file with the correct answer in over 97% of all cases.

He also posted a video of the experiment and noted that the method also works on the latest version of reCAPTCHA, v3.